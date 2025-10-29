Farmers told to protect crops, avoid fertiliser use

Kolkata: In the backdrop of prediction of heavy rain in some parts of the state due to the effect of cyclone Montha, the state Agriculture department has advised the farmers not to harvest paddy at the present juncture and remove the already harvested stuff into agricultural farms. It has further asked for cutting the vegetables that are fit for consumption and storing them in farms to prevent any damages.

Urging the farmers not to panic, the department has advised them to make arrangements for quick draining out water from agricultural lands growing paddy, potato, vegetables as stagnant water may contribute to decay of the crop.

Trees like papaya, banana are susceptible to damage in storms and hence there should be vigil on such trees and measures should be taken to protect them from getting uprooted.

The farmers who have not yet sowed seeds of pulses, mustard and potato have been asked to wait till improvement in weather conditions. The advisory further stated that farmers, if needed, should spread pesticides after the stoppage of rain.

They have been reminded against spreading any fertilisers with nitrogen content at the current juncture as it can have synergistic effects that may lead to issues like increased insecticide tolerance in pests and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.