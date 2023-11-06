Farmers stage protest, block state highway

BALURGHAT: A group of farmers staged a demonstration and blocked the Balurghat-Tapan State Highway demanding an end to black marketing of chemical fertilisers. They demanded immediate intervention by the district administration. The incident took place on Monday in South Dinajpur’s Fakirpara area.



The farmers buy chemical fertilisers before the Rabi crop season. An allegation has been raised that a group of unscrupulous fertiliser traders are involved in the practice of charging more than the fixed price. According to the protestors, it is becoming extremely difficult for them to buy fertilisers at such exorbitant prices.

On Monday, the farmers of Vikahar, Hardighi, Bhayoor and surrounding areas of Tapan block gathered at Fakirpara and started an agitation. “We are being forced to purchase chemical fertilisers from traders by paying more than the MRP printed on the packets. We have demanded administrative intervention to stop this practice. If our problem is not solved, we will intensify the agitation,” said the protestors in unison.

As soon as the news of agitation and roadblock spread, the police from the Tapan Police Station and the block officials of Tapan rushed to the spot. After holding discussion with the farmers, the blockade was finally lifted after an hour.

A massive traffic jam occurred owing to the blockade. Long-distance passenger buses were also stuck in the jam. Amit Biswas, director of Agriculture department of Tapan block claimed: “Rabi season is starting and the farmers require large amounts of fertilisers. We are conducting drives everyday

to ensure that there is no black marketing of fertiliser anywhere in Tapan.”