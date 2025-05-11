Farmers on Malan Border Outpost face challenges amid security measures

Raiganj: Amid escalating tensions along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly in the wake of recent skirmishes and security concerns, farmers in the Malan Border Outpost area of Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur district find themselves navigating a complex landscape of heightened security measures and daily uncertainties.

As the situation remains fluid, the resilience and cooperation between the local communities and security forces are paramount. Efforts are underway to facilitate dialogues between village heads and border officials to address concerns and ensure the safety and well-being of those residing in these sensitive regions.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its presence and implemented stricter protocols in response to the prevailing situation.

This includes reducing the operational days of border gates from seven to six per week and conducting thorough checks on individuals crossing these points. Such measures, while aimed at bolstering security, have inadvertently impacted the daily routines of local farmers. Tapan Kumar Das, a resident of Malan, expressed his concerns: “Our agricultural fields lie on the other side of the border fencing. We rely on them for our livelihood. With the new restrictions and the constant fear of potential attacks by miscreants, our work has become increasingly challenging.”

Khirod Chandra Barman, a member of the Chainagar Gram Panchayat, stated: “We now turn off our house lights after evening and movement on border roads by bike has been prohibited.

While these steps are inconvenient, we understand they’re for our safety. The BSF’s increased patrolling offers some reassurance. We are also proud of them as they are fighting for our country.”