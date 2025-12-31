Farmers launch indefinite sit-in over fertiliser prices

BALURGHAT: Demanding the sale of fertilisers strictly at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and procurement of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) through panchayats, the South Dinajpur District Kisan Sabha on Tuesday launched an indefinite sit-in protest in front of the district administrative building.

More than a hundred farmers from different parts of the district gathered at the protest site on Tuesday afternoon, raising slogans and holding placards in support of their eight-point charter of demands. The agitators alleged that despite repeated assurances from the administration, fertilisers are still being sold above MRP across the district, putting severe financial pressure on farmers ahead of the cropping season.

According to the protesters, the farmers’ body had earlier submitted deputations to the district agriculture department and the district administration, demanding strict action against black-marketing of fertilisers and ensuring sales at MRP in all fertiliser outlets. At that time, the administration had assured them that necessary steps would be taken to curb irregularities and ensure compliance. However, the farmers claim that no effective action has been taken even after a long period of time.

As a result, the farmers decided to intensify their agitation by sitting on an indefinite dharna outside the administrative headquarters.

Speaking to reporters, South Dinajpur District Kisan Sabha district secretary Sanjit Kumar Mondal said: “We had earlier submitted deputations to both the agriculture department and the district administration with nearly eight demands, including the sale of fertilisers at MRP across the district. We were assured that our demands would be addressed, but even after a long time, nothing has changed.”

He added that the failure of the authorities to keep their promises had left the farmers with no option but to resort to an indefinite protest. “We have been compelled to sit on this dharna from today. We will continue our movement until our demands are fulfilled,” Mondal asserted.

Elaborating on the demands, he said farmers want fertilisers sold at MRP at all outlets and all crops procured at MSP through panchayats. Calling these vital for farmers’ survival, he said there are eight demands in total and the protest will continue until the administration takes concrete steps.