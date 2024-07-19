Farmers in North Bengal thrive with greenhouse technology

Cooch Behar: Farmers in North Bengal are reaping profits by embracing advanced agricultural technology. In Mathabhanga II Block, many are shifting from traditional methods to cultivating off-season fruits, vegetables and flowers using greenhouses. This modern approach is transforming agriculture in the region, particularly in areas like Latapata, Pardubi, Barashoulmari and Phulbari.



Despite North Bengal’s challenging weather and climate, farmers are finding success with greenhouse farming. Sagar Pandey, a local farmer, has seen remarkable profits by cultivating flowers like Gerbera and orchids in Matiyari Kuthi. “Inspired by techniques from Israel and Saudi Arabia, I’ve built greenhouses with 180 to 200 micron polythene on iron pipe poles. This modern flower cultivation has made me economically self-sufficient,” Pandey explained.

Agriculture remains the primary livelihood in Ghoksadanga, Unishbisha, Pardubi, Barashoulmari of Mathabhanga-II Block. With no factories in these areas, residents rely heavily on farming. Traditionally, paddy, jute and potatoes were the main crops but now farmers are seeing increased profits by growing a variety of vegetables with modern technology, supported by the Cooch Behar Horticulture department. Pandey shared his experience, stating: “Floriculture is enjoyable and less risky compared to vegetable cultivation. I’ve been successfully growing flowers like Gerbera, Orchid and Inca for about four years. This has opened a new path for me. Our flowers are not only used locally for festivals and weddings but are also exported to markets in Siliguri, Assam and neighbouring districts and states.” According to the Block Agriculture department, many marginal farmers are finding success with modern farming techniques. Dipankar Sarkar, CEO of Mathabhanga Sufal Farmer Producer Company Limited, highlighted the benefits, saying: “As land availability decreases, using new technologies allow farmers to cultivate vegetables like capsicum, tomato, coriander and cauliflower, as well as various flowers in greenhouses and seed net houses.”

The Cooch Behar Horticulture department notes that greenhouse farming mitigates disease and insect attacks common in open-air cultivation. Experts agree that the polyhouse system’s plastic canopy shields crops from direct sunlight, making it possible to grow winter flowers even in summer. This method has significantly boosted crop production in the region.