Farmers in distress as Ichamati River dries up

BALURGHAT: With the onset of February, the Ichamati River has nearly dried up, leaving only a thin stream of water flowing through its bed.

The river is a lifeline for three panchayats in Kumarganj block and a part of Patiram panchayat in Balurghat block. However, due to prolonged water scarcity, farmers from villages like Gobindapur, Munglishpur and Katakol in Kumarganj are facing severe difficulties.

As the river lacks water throughout the year, farmers are forced to rely on alternative irrigation methods, which are costly and add to their financial burden. Agricultural activities have been adversely affected and fish farming has come to a halt. Additionally, the rapid depletion of groundwater has raised concerns about arsenic contamination among the local population. Julius Hasan Chowdhury, a local resident, said: “The river carries sufficient water for only four to five months a year. By December, it dries up completely, allowing us to walk across it. This situation creates immense problems for us throughout the year.”

Another resident, Rabiul Mondal, highlighted the broader impact: “The lack of water in the river not only affects farming but also harms the environment. As groundwater levels drop, the risk of arsenic contamination and other issues rises. The administration must take effective measures to resolve this crisis.”

For years, locals have urged authorities to implement water conservation measures in the river but no permanent solution has been taken so far. Experts believe that improving irrigation facilities and preserving water in the Ichamati could help protect both agriculture and the environment. The Ichamati is a tributary of the Atreyee River, originating from Bangladesh and merging with the Atrai near Patiram. It is crucial for both Kumarganj and Balurghat blocks, supporting extensive agricultural activities on both banks.

In an effort to raise awareness, the Ichamati Bachao Andolan (Save Ichamati Movement) was launched under the leadership of Dishari Sankalpa, including symbolic river restoration efforts by the local community.

River expert Tuhin Subhra Mandal emphasised the urgency of the matter: “We have initiated a movement to save the Ichamati with local participation. Julius Hasan Chowdhury has been mobilising the community.

The river is vital for South Dinajpur and its revival is essential. While the block administration attempted restoration earlier, both block and district authorities must now take this issue seriously.”