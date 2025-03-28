Farmers in Balurghat shift to maize cultivation amid water crisis

BALURGHAT: Facing an acute water crisis and changing climatic conditions, farmers in the Chingishpur region of Balurghat block are increasingly shifting from Boro paddy to maize cultivation. Given its lower water requirements, maize is emerging as a viable and sustainable alternative.

Boro paddy demands significant irrigation, which has become a challenge due to declining water availability. In contrast, maize cultivation requires much less water, making it not only an environmentally sustainable choice but also a profitable one. Agricultural experts believe this transition will not only help conserve water but also improve farmers’ earnings. Many farmers in Balurghat have already begun reaping the benefits of maize farming. Compared to Boro paddy, maize has lower production costs, requires fewer fertilisers and ensures a steady market demand, leading to better profitability. To support this shift, the Agriculture department and local administration are providing farmers with necessary guidance and assistance.

Dilip Mahato, a farmer from Chingishpur, has chosen maize farming for the first time this season. He shared: “I decided to grow maize instead of Boro paddy because it consumes less water. With inadequate rainfall, paddy farming requires extensive irrigation, which is costly. In contrast, maize needs minimal irrigation and less labour for weeding. Moreover, it demands fewer fertilisers.

We have heard that maize farming is more profitable, so I decided to give it a try. Once I harvest and sell my produce, I will assess the actual profit margin.” Another farmer, Gautam Mahato, emphasised the importance of training: “Since this is our first time cultivating maize, training would be beneficial. We haven’t yet applied for training from the agriculture department but we plan to do so soon. We are optimistic about earning good profits from maize farming.” In South Dinajpur district, maize cultivation is gaining traction alongside paddy, wheat and jute. According to Agriculture department data, maize is currently cultivated on approximately 27,000 hectares in the district.

Experts predict that if this trend continues, Balurghat’s agricultural landscape could undergo a significant transformation. Jyotirmoy Karpharma, dean of Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya’s Majhian branch, noted: “Our department is encouraging maize cultivation in

South Dinajpur. The growing interest among farmers is a positive sign. In the near future, we will arrange proper training programmes. Maize requires around 600 liters of water per kilogram, whereas Boro paddy needs nearly 4,000 litres, making maize a far more water-efficient and profitable alternative.”