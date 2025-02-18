Farmers get free irrigation pipes

Raiganj: In a concerted effort to enhance agricultural productivity and promote efficient water usage, the Assistant Director of Agriculture’s office in Karandighi, North Dinajpur district, distributed free irrigation pipes to local farmers on Monday afternoon. This initiative, part of the Bangla Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, aims to support sustainable farming practices in the region.

Each beneficiary received 600 feet of water pipes along with necessary accessories for installation, with the total value of the distributed equipment amounting to approximately Rs 32,000 per farmer. The program’s initial phase prioritises farmers possessing at least one acre of agricultural land, with a target to benefit 500 such individuals in the block soon.

Gautam Paul, MLA of Karandighi, inaugurated the distribution event. He stated: “We have distributed pipes and other irrigation accessories to a section of farmers who applied for it. This initiative will assist them in achieving better harvests.”

Dhiren Chhetri, Assistant Director of Agriculture for Karandighi, stated: “Our agricultural officials are training farmers to ensure that the pipes are set up correctly, which is expected to reduce water wastage by more than 50 per cent. This improvement in irrigation efficiency is anticipated to lead to better crop yields.”