‘Farmers face crop loss after poor germination of seeds’

Cooch Behar: Farmers in the Deocharai area of Tufanganj are facing difficulties after planting expensive seeds from a reputed company on their lands. The poor germination of these seeds has caused distress during the crucial growing season. The affected farmers, observing successful growth in adjacent lands planted with seeds from other companies, intend to take the matter to the Consumer Protection Court.

Ekanta Mandal, a local farmer, said: “Farmers in Deocharai GP, Nepal Khata, and other places have invested substantial amounts per bigha in planting corn seeds from a renowned company. Despite expenses on land preparation, manure, chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and labour, the seeds have exhibited poor germination, resulting in significant losses. While the seller suggests re-seeding, it poses challenges at this stage.” Santosh Kumar Chand, a company partner, countered: “No one has officially approached us with complaints. We are committed to taking prompt action upon receiving any complaint. We have sent company representatives to address reported issues and have re-seeded some affected farmers. In the Tufanganj market, we sold 30 tons of seeds in various lots.”