Farmers block National Highway in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Farmers in Khagrabari, Cooch Behar, blocked the National Highway and state roads demanding fair potato prices and permission to transport their produce to other states.



During the demonstration, they dumped potatoes on the road, creating traffic jams on the National Highway from Cooch Behar to Tufanganj and the state road to Alipurduar. The blockade caused severe delays for travellers.

The protest lasted about three hours before being lifted after local police and district officials assured the farmers that their concerns would be addressed. The unrest is due to recent state measures restricting potato sales to other states and controlling prices. Farmers, including Sahiful Islam, criticized these policies, stating that local wholesalers are refusing to buy potatoes, leaving them with unsold produce. “We are willing to sell potatoes at government-set prices. The government should either buy our potatoes directly or allow interstate transport. Otherwise, we will face serious difficulties,” Sahiful said.

The district administration has promised further discussions with the farmers. However, the farmers warned that if no resolution is reached, protests may continue.