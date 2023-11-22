Farmers allege death threats from miscreants in Jharkhand, file plaint

Over a hundred farmers knocked the door of Manikchak Police Station over getting death threats from miscreants of Jharkhand and Malda in their attempt to cultivate their agricultural land.

These farmers have been engaged in the farming business on the state border land since their ancestors. Every year during the monsoon season, the land along the river gets flooded and when the water recedes, the farmers of the two states scale their land and start farming in their own parts.

However, this time the farmers of the state are being blocked in their farming land on the border of Jharkhand as the cultivating land is being illegally occupied by miscreants from other states with the help of some miscreants in Malda.

In this regard, the farmers submitted a memo to the police on Tuesday. There are bighas of fertile land in Manikchak block along the border between Malda and Jharkhand.

The farmers also alleged that the criminals of Jharkhand are connected with the criminals of the state in the forcible occupation of land amounting to almost hundred acres. This year also, the farmers of the state are not being allowed to cultivate the land.

Nripendrakrishna Mandal, secretary of Diara Committee, said: “We are getting death threats from the miscreants. We want the police and administration to take adequate steps to stop these land sharks. We filed a complaint against 10 such miscreants.”

The police have started

an investigation.