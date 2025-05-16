Farmer returns home after 29 days in B’desh custody

Cooch Behar: Ukil Barman, an Indian farmer from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district who was detained in Bangladesh, returned home on Wednesday night after 29 days. His return has brought relief and joy to his family and the local community.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, Barman was handed over by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to BSF at the Sitalkuchi border in Cooch Behar. After a medical check-up, he was handed over to the local police, who reunited him with his family. Since Thursday morning, several political leaders have visited Barman at his residence. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Pratim Roy assured the family of continued support.

The incident dates back to April 16, when Bangladeshi smugglers were reportedly active near the Sitalkuchi border. During a confrontation, a Bangladeshi smuggler died in BSF firing. Shortly after, Ukil Barman, who was working on his farmland near the border, was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants and taken across the border. Though BGB later rescued him, instead of being sent back immediately, Barman was handed over to Bangladeshi police and placed in custody. Following his release on Wednesday, BGB returned him to India.

Speaking to the media after his return, Barman said: “It feels great to be back. While in Bangladesh, I feared I might never return. I still can’t believe I’m home. I thank everyone who helped me come back.” His son, Paritosh Barman, expressed mixed emotions. “While we’re happy that my father is safe, our worries have not ended. We own four bighas of agricultural land near the border. Under these circumstances, how can we farm there safely? We request the government to acquire our land and compensate us.” TMC MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia commented on the broader implications of the incident. “Since the change in the Bangladeshi government, such cross-border issues are becoming frequent. This wasn’t the case earlier. There’s now a rise in anti-India sentiment.” A BJP delegation, including MLAs Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri), Malti Rava Roy (Tufanganj), and Deepak Barman (Falakata), visited Barman’s residence but were met with protest slogans. BJP alleged that the protests were orchestrated by TMC supporters MLA Shankar Ghosh stated: “Those who often criticise the BSF tried to block our way today, only to take credit for the work done by BSF and the Central government.”

TMC Cooch Behar district president Girindranath Barman denied the allegation, saying: “Where was the BJP during the abduction? Today they are here to do politics, which is why locals protested.”