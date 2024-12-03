Farmer opts out of housing scheme despite eligibility

BALURGHAT: Shailen Barman, a farmer from Kumaraganj block, has withdrawn his name from the preliminary list of beneficiaries under the Bangla Awas Yojana. Despite not owning a concrete house and possessing only one bigha of agricultural land, Barman declined the government-provided housing, citing ethical considerations.

When asked about his decision, Barman explained: “My name was included based on data collected a few years ago. However, my wife is now the Panchayat Pradhan. In such a situation, accepting the house wouldn’t be appropriate. I have informed the authorities that I am not interested in availing this benefit.” Notably, Shailen Barman’s wife, Alpani Haldar, is the head of the Batun Panchayat under the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). She supported her husband’s stance, stating: “We’ve been married for five-and-a-half years and I became Panchayat Pradhan a year-and-a-half ago. The beneficiary list was prepared long before this. I fully support his decision.”

The decision has been widely appreciated by locals, who view it as a significant gesture of integrity.

Many remarked that it sends a strong message against misuse of government schemes by relatives of influential individuals. According to residents, Barman’s action challenges the perception that public resources are often exploited by those in power.