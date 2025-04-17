MillenniumPost
Farmer murder accused arrested in Raiganj

BY Team MP17 April 2025 11:40 PM IST

BALURGHAT: Police arrested one Kalam Ali (30), a resident of Madhya Saidpur, from Raiganj on charges of murdering a fellow farmer. The incident occurred in Harirampur on Bengali New Year’s day, following a dispute over land boundaries between Kalam and his neighbour, Razzab Ali.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the two over trimming a boundary hedge, which quickly escalated into a scuffle. In a fit of rage, Kalam allegedly attacked Razzab with a spade, fatally injuring him.

Following the incident, Kalam fled and took shelter at a relative’s house in Raiganj.

The victim’s family lodged a murder complaint at Harirampur Police Station late Tuesday night.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted a search and apprehended Kalam from the outskirts of Raiganj on Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two had a long-standing dispute.

Kalam has been remanded to court custody after being produced in Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

Gangarampur SDPO Dipanjan Bhattacharya stated: “Initial evidence points to an old land dispute. We are thoroughly investigating the case.” The victim’s wife, Taslima Bibi, is now left to care for their two children.

