Farmer kidnapped by suspected B’deshi miscreants in Sitalkuchi

Cooch Behar: Barely months after the abduction of Ukil Barman, another case of cross-border kidnapping has rocked the Sitalkuchi border. On Monday afternoon, suspected Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly dragged away 42-year-old farmer Krishna Kanta Barman from Mirapara village under Golenahaati Gram Panchayat in Sitalkuchi block.

According to local sources, Krishna Kanta was harvesting paddy on his farmland located across the international border of the Indian stretch of the international border when a group of miscreants crossed over from Bangladesh and forcibly abducted him. Since then, he has been missing. The incident triggered panic in the border villages, where residents rushed to inform the Border Security Force (BSF) and police.

The BSF has launched a search operation and increased surveillance along the sensitive border stretch. Local police have also initiated an inquiry. Additional SP Sandeep Garai said: “The incident has occurred and our team is present at the spot. Since this is a border matter, the BSF is looking into it.”

Family members of the missing farmer are devastated. His sister, Binabala Barman, alleged that her brother was taken following a dispute with Bangladeshi nationals over a goat. “He had gone to work on Indian land, but they dragged him inside Bangladesh. We want the BSF to bring him back safely,” she said.

Political reactions have started pouring in. Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Partha Pratim Ray said: “After Ukil Barman, another farmer has been kidnapped. Police are in touch with the BSF and efforts are on to bring him back. The matter will also be raised before the Chief Minister, who is visiting North Bengal on Tuesday.”

Cooch Behar BJP district president Abhijit Barman expressed solidarity with the victim’s family, saying: “We have faith that the BSF will rescue him soon.”

The incident has reignited concerns among villagers, who are demanding tighter border security to prevent a repeat of such kidnappings.