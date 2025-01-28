Farmer detained by B’deshi border guards sparks tension

BALURGHAT: What started as any other day soon turned into an ordeal for Narayan Roy, a resident of East Mollapara village under Kushmandi Police Station. He was detained by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) for allegedly crossing the Bangladesh border illegally. The incident occurred when Roy went across the border to tend to his farmland, which lies beyond the barbed-wire fence.

According to Roy, after crossing the fence, he was forcibly taken by a group of locals and handed over to the BGB at their Enayetpur camp. He was then subjected to a medical check-up, leaving him confused about the entire ordeal. “I couldn’t understand why they handed me over to the

BGB,” Roy stated.

The incident led to significant tension on Saturday, with attempts being made to secure Roy’s release. He was eventually allowed to return but was required to deposit his identity card at the Zero Point of the border the next day before resuming his work.

Senior officials, including South Dinajpur Additional Superintendent of Police Indrajit Sarkar, BSF officers and Kushmandi Police Station IC Tarun Saha, visited the site and held discussions with Roy and BSF officers at the Kakait camp.

Local residents expressed their concern over the unusual incident. Village teacher Baidyanath Sarkar remarked: “Such an event has never occurred before.”

Sarkar further highlighted the challenges faced by Indian farmers who have land across the border, adding: “If this continues, many people will lose their right to livelihood.” Morgen Sarkar, husband of local Panchayat member Sabitri Sarkar, urged the BSF to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. “Many villagers depend on their land across the border. The BSF must ensure their safety,” he said.