Farmer builds house shaped as ship

siliguri: His dream was to live in a house shaped like a ship since childhood. As he could not let go of his childhood dream, Mintu Roy, a farmer from Nijbari area in Phansidewa started constructing a house which looks like a ship. The house has become popular as “Jahajbari”. Though the house has not been completed yet, it has become a major attraction and people from far and wide come to see his ‘Jahajbari.’



Mintu Roy, stays in the ship house with his wife and two children. He himself designed the house and helped with the construction work. It took him more than 10 years to build the main structure of the house with his hard-earned money.

“In my childhood, I had seen a Durga Puja pandal that looked like a ship in Kolkata. Since then, I dreamt of staying in a house like a ship. Slowly, when I grew up, I started working on my dream. I took training from Nepal in house construction. With the help of my family, I started the foundation work of the house. I worked as a labourer to save money. The final structure is nearly complete. I need more money to complete the house, otherwise it will stay incomplete,” said 42-year-old Mintu.

Mintu Roy was a resident of Helencha in North 24 Parganas. He came to Phansidewa under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad with his father about 25 years ago.

Since then he has been working as a farmer along with his father. Later, he started constructing his dream house.

When he asked an architect for a design, nobody could give him a design for a ship house. He then moved to Nepal in 2006.

He stayed there for two years and took training in house design and construction. After returning back to Phansidewa, he drew a design on a notepad.