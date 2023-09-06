Farm in Naxalbari provides employment to about 10,000 people in rural areas

atbhaiya Agricultural Farm of Naxalbari did a remarkable work by providing employment to around 10,000 people in animal husbandry and agriculture through Self-Help-Groups (SHG).

The farm has been acknowledged as one of the most successful agricultural farms in the state by the West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under Panchayats and Rural Development Department of Government of West Bengal.

Alok Chakraborty, Chairman of the monitoring committee of the project said: “We earned about Rs 21 lakh from this farm in the last financial year. Our farm has already gained popularity in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area.”

A total of 280 SHGs in four blocks of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad are associated with this farm. Group members were given training in this farm for rural development. The farm is spread across seven acres of land and was established about 10 years ago. Around 80,000 saplings were produced there in a year which were later sold in different areas.

Seedlings of many other plants are available at the farm, including lemon, bay leaf, betel nut, pepper.

Apart from this, various spices, including ginger and turmeric are being cultivated. About 800 seedlings are being produced on the farm. Besides, chickens and piglets are also produced. Fishing also has been taking place on the land. After setting up the farm, as many as 10,000 people have been employed in the area. Everything manufactured here is sold abroad as well.

In this regard, Mostak Hossain, the deputy project Director of the farm said: “We have taken up the project for the development of rural areas. All the Self-Help-Groups that are associated with us are doing very well now. I am hopeful that the number of groups will increase in the future.”