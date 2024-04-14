Farakka Express bound for Delhi to ply from today: Railways

Balurghat: The Farakka Express bound for Delhi will commence regular services from Balurghat Station starting today (April 15), as per a notification issued by Indian Railways on Saturday.



The Election Commission (EC) has imposed several restrictions regarding the train’s inauguration. No ceremonies or events are permitted in connection with its launch and political leaders and ministers are barred from attending.

The Railways initially announced the introduction of a direct train from Balurghat to Delhi on March 16, intended to operate seven days a week. However, criticism arose as the announcement coincided with the election schedule. Consequently, the Ministry of Railways sought permission from the Election Commission to commence the train’s operations, which was eventually granted.

According to an official source, the train will depart from Balurghat Station at 5 pm daily, reaching Delhi via Punjab and is scheduled to arrive back at Balurghat Station at 9:15 am.

Sabyasachi Dey, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated: “The Farakka Express will commence operations from Balurghat on April 15, adhering to Railway guidelines.”

The announcement of the new Delhi-bound Farakka Express from Balurghat Station has stirred controversy within political circles, especially considering the timing coinciding with the election schedule.

Subhas Chaki, vice-president of South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress, remarked: “While Railways may have obtained permission, the Election Commission should have considered granting permission for financial assistance to the Jalpaiguri storm victims. Thousands of families were affected by this calamity and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Election Commission to provide support. Failure to do so could jeopardise the democratic rights of the people.”

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president and Balurghat constituency candidate, stated: “The train announcement predates the election announcement. While we will observe the train’s operations, we won’t participate in the event. We extend our gratitude to the Railway department for this new train benefitting the district’s residents.”