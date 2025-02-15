Famous Bengali singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay dies at 82

Kolkata: Well-known Bengali singer and songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay died on Saturday following prolonged illness, a senior official of the West Bengal health department said.

Mukhopadhyay was 82. He was known for songs highlighting social issues and singing them without accompaniment of musical instruments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited Mukhopadhyay at the SSKM hospital, a couple of days ago, expressed her deep grief over the demise of the singer.

She extended her condolences to the singer's family and the innumerable fan followers.

Condoling Mukhopadhyay's death, Governor CV Ananda Bose said, "We are Saddened by the demise of legendary Bengali singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay, known for his iconic songs like 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore'.

"His profound contributions to Bengali music will forever resonate in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace," the governor said.

The Information and Culture Affairs department said in a statement his body will be kept at the state-run cultural complex Rabindra Sadan for the public to pay respect.

As Mukhopadhyay had pledged to donate his body for medical purpose after death, the body will be taken to the S S K M Hospital Anatomy department from Rabindra Sadan.

Mukhopadhyay, writer and singer of the famous 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore' was suffering from pancreatic ailments and other old age-related health issues and was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital.

"His condition was not improving following a surgery and this morning he breathed his last," the official told PTI.

A couple of days ago, Mukhopadhyay was shifted to the ITU following a deterioration of his health condition, they said.

Mukhopadhyay is survived by his wife.