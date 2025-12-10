Famous aromatic Tulaipanji rice from Raiganj set for global market export

Raiganj: Officials of the district horticulture office of North Dinajpur, with support from the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFMFPE), have initiated a move to export the famed Tulaipanji rice of Raiganj to the global market. The aromatic rice variety has recently been enlisted under PMFMFPE and two farmer agencies, Bangalbari Modern Farmer Producer Company and Kaliyaganj Krishi Udyog Company have been entrusted with the responsibility of exporting it.

Both agencies have begun preparing a detailed project report (DPR), which will soon be submitted to the Central agency through the horticulture office. Tulaipanji rice, known for its soft texture, bright appearance, friability and aroma, holds a special place in North Dinajpur’s culinary heritage. Traditionally, it is used to welcome guests.

The paddy is transplanted in August and harvesting takes place from late November to mid-December. Mahiniganj village in Bindol, Raiganj, is particularly renowned for producing this high-quality rice.

Other major production areas include Bahar, Bhagilata, Mohipur, Baliadighi, Kantar, Runia, Jaonia and Maslandapur in Raiganj, along with several villages in Hemtabad, Kaliyaganj, Itahar and Karandighi blocks. The rice earned global attention when the state government showcased it at the London Olympics food festival in 2012, where it was highly appreciated. In 2014, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry granted it the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Currently, Tulaipanji rice is sold across India . It is widely used to prepare ‘pulaw’, pudding and biryani.

Belal Rahaman, a member of Kaliyaganj Krishi Udyog Company, said: “More than 1,200 farmers are associated with us. Every year we send 10 tons of Tulaipanji rice to Sufal Bangla. We also supply to other states through courier services. Now we are preparing to enter the global market. Farmers will financially benefit when the export begins.” District Horticulture Officer Anik Majumder said: “Tulaipanji rice is produced using only organic manure to preserve its aroma. Its yield is lower than other paddy varieties.

Yet its demand is increasing day by day in every corner of the country. The rice is usually sold in the market for Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg but farmers need better prices. If exported through PMFMFPE, farmers will get more profit. The farmer agencies are preparing the DPR, which will first be placed before the state government before being handed over to the central agency.”