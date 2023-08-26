Family of organ donor finds solace in saving lives of recipients

Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed another incident of organ donation in which the heart, kidneys, liver, skin tissue and cornea were retrieved from a 48-year-old patient, who was declared brain dead at the SSKM on August 23.



The victim, Jagadish Mondal, a resident of Basirhat in North 24-Parganas and a shop owner by profession met with a road accident as a speeding bike hit him while crossing a road. He received severe head injuries.

The incident took place on August 21. He was taken to the Trauma Care Centre of the SSKM Hospital. The patient was declared brain-dead on Wednesday evening.

A medical board was formed to explore options of treatment but it was concluded that his chances of survival were minimal and he was moving towards ‘Brain Death’. As per protocol, the patient was declared ‘Brain Dead’.

Family members were told that the victim’s several organs were in perfect condition, and they agreed to donate the organs and said they were happy that it would save other patients’ lives.

The family members have donated heart, kidneys, liver, skin tissue and cornea. The heart will be transported to a private hospital while skin tissue and cornea will be preserved at the SSKM bank. One kidney and the liver may be transplanted to a patient undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of the SSKM.

Another patient from the same hospital is expected to receive another kidney.