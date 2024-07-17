Family of domestic help assaulted on theft suspicion

Kolkata: Family members of a woman who worked as a domestic help in a house at Domjur in Howrah were assaulted and humiliated after the owner of the house alleged that about Rs 20 lakh was stolen from his residence.



Recently a video went viral where it was seen that two men and a woman were made to sit in a line and their hair being cut off by a person. However,

Millennium Post has not verified the authenticity of the video. Sources said a woman used to work as a domestic help in a house at Uttar Kalora area of Domjur. The woman reportedly got married with a youth and left her home without informing anyone. Meanwhile, the owner of the house where the woman used to work alleged that his Rs 20 lakh was stolen. When he went to the woman’s residence, he found that she had left. The accused house owner allegedly then compelled the woman’s parents and brother to come over to his house. It is alleged that when the woman’s family members went to the house they were confined and assaulted.

Their hair was cut off with a scissor and a video was made of the incident. Following the torture, the woman’s family was forced to leave their village. After seeing the viral video, police registered a suo motu FIR and started a probe. During initial action, cops rescued the family members of the woman and recorded their statements.

The police have reportedly arrested three persons. They are being interrogated to find out the other accused persons involved in the assault.