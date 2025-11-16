Family links Duttapukur man’s death to SIR panic

Kolkata: After Jiya Ali, a resident of Chaturia area of North 24-Parganas’ Duttapukur, whose name was there in the 2002 electoral rolls, died due to a stroke, the family members alleged that fear over proper filling of the enumeration form might have led to the death.

The family members also claimed that Ali was stressed, thinking about whether he would be able to fill up the form correctly. He fell ill on Friday night. The family members found that Ali was lying on the floor. He was rushed to Barasat Medical College and later shifted to NRS Medical College where he died on Saturday morning.

His family blames the death on SIR panic. Despite all documents in perfect order, the relentless whispers of “what if” gripped him and allegedly triggered his stroke. Allegedly, over 15 SIR-related deaths have been reported across Bengal.

TMC has been vocal against the hasty implementation of SIR. “As long as we live, no one will ever be allowed to snatch away Bengal’s voting rights. Do not fear SIR. Our workers are on the ground, fully prepared to help and assist you,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.