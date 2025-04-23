Family in Falakata struggles with acute nerve root compression disease

Alipurduar: A family in Guabarnagar Gram Panchayat (Part 13/185) under Falakata Block of Alipurduar district is facing severe hardship due to acute nerve root compression diseases, a mysterious

neurological disorder that has left two siblings bedridden for over a decade.

Pushpajit Barman (38) and his sister Kanika Barman (28) are both suffering from a condition that has rendered their lower limbs useless. Their father, Paresh Barman, passed away five years ago from a heart attack, reportedly brought on by the stress of their situation. Now, their elderly mother, Sabita Barman, is left to care for her two ailing children with no steady income. The family survives on Sabita’s widow pension of Rs 1,000 and a combined Rs 2,000 in disability assistance for the siblings. With just Rs 3,000 a month and 12 kg of rice from the public distribution system, they are unable to afford proper treatment or medicines. Their government-allotted home is now in a dilapidated condition.

Kanika, once a brilliant student who completed her Master’s in Bengali after passing her board exams with distinction, had dreamed of becoming a teacher. Today, she lies confined to bed, physically unable to pursue her goals. “If my sister could be cured in exchange for my life, I would gladly give it,” said Pushpajit, who has also been bedridden for 15 years. “Doctors have said there is a cure but treatment costs are beyond our reach.” “I lose sleep thinking what will happen to my children if I die,” Sabita said in tears. “I’ve knocked on so many doors. No one listens. I can’t even afford medicine.”

Local youth Shafiqul Alam added: “We try to help, but we have our limits.

If someone could at least arrange wheelchairs, it would make a difference.” Falakata BDO Anik Roy said: “I wasn’t aware of the case but I will visit the family soon and provide whatever support is possible.”