Family gets Rs 5 lakh after jackal attack

BALURGHAT: In a rare and swift humanitarian response, the Forest department has extended financial support to the family of five-year-old Hiran Mahanta, who was killed following a jackal attack at Sardarpara in Patiram under Balurghat block. A compensation cheque of Rs 5 lakh was formally handed over to the bereaved family, an initiative being described as

unprecedented in South Dinajpur district’s history of wildlife-related fatalities.

The minor was reportedly bitten by a jackal a few days ago and sustained serious injuries. Despite receiving three doses of injection, his condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries last Saturday.

The incident triggered widespread grief and anger in the locality, with residents alleging that the jackal had not only attacked humans but also bitten cattle and goats in the village.

Following the incident, senior officials visited the affected area to assess the situation. They interacted with the grieving family and handed over the compensation cheque as per government norms.

Speaking to the media, DFO Bhupen Bishwakarma said that cages have been set up and special surveillance has been intensified to capture the jackal responsible for the attack. “Forest personnel are conducting regular patrols to ensure the safety of local residents and to reduce fear among villagers,” he added.

While jackal menace had been reported in the district earlier, this is the first time that such prompt financial aid has been provided by the administration.