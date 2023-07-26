Family duped on pretext of recovering priceless artefacts

With the assurances of recovery of antique gold idols following an excavation in Paharpur under the Chanchal Police Station, a gang of fraudsters managed to decamp with Rs 2 lakh from a family but were later arrested by the police.

Anup Banerjee lives at a stone’s throw’s distance from the Chandimandap of Paharpur, renowned as a historical site where many past excavations have resulted in the recovery of antique artefacts.

A person had been visiting the Banerjee household regularly for the past few months. They claimed that there were valuable artefacts under their house.

They even offered to excavate the site, to recover the priceless artefacts If the owner of the house spends some money to be used for the excavation.

Although Banerjee did not accept the offer in the beginning, the man kept on pressing Banerjee, luring him with the market value of the antiques.

Banerjee finally fell prey. He handed over Rs 2 lakh cash to the fraudster for the excavation work. Three more fraudsters joined in. Excavation work commenced.

Three deities, one metal pot (Ghot) and a trident (Trishul) were recovered from the excavation site, claimed the fraudsters.

However, Anup Banerjee’s daughter-in-law had seen that they had planted the statues, idols and pot in the excavated spot. A local goldsmith along with neighbours were called in by the family.

The goldsmith confirmed that none of the artefacts were made of gold. The police managed to arrest one while the others fled. The arrested person has been identified as Imam Sheikh of Durgapur.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The police started an investigation into the matter. The arrested person is being questioned. Hunt is on for the others.”