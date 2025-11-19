‘Family dispute’: Woman shot at by husband

Kolkata: Tension gripped inside a housing complex in Shibpur of Howrah after a woman was shot by her husband over some sort of family dispute on Wednesday morning.

The accused person has been arrested and the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

According to sources, the woman identified as Poonam Yadav lives with her husband Gopal Yadav at a flat on the 15th floor of Block D in a luxurious housing complex in Shibpur. On Wednesday morning, neighbours of the Yadav family heard a gunshot.

When they reached the flat of Gopal, the neighbours found Poonam lying on the floor with a gunshot injury on her head and her husband standing with a pistol in his hand. Immediately, the woman was rushed to a hospital in Howrah from where she was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, police detained Gopal and started interrogation. During preliminary interrogation, Gopal reportedly claimed that while cleaning the pistol, the bullet was fired accidentally.

However, later Gopal confessed that he shot Poonam over some sort of dispute between them. Sources informed that Gopal illegally procured the pistol from somewhere. He is being interrogated to find out more information about the incident.