Family dispute ends in double suicide: Police

Alipurduar: A quiet neighbourhood in Khariapara, Garokhuta, is reeling after a father and son died by suicide in a shocking chain of events on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Samuktala Police Station.

Etowa Kharia (60), a daily wage labourer, and his younger son, Ganga Kharia (26), also a labourer, reportedly had a heated argument when Etowa returned home in an intoxicated state around 8 pm. Witnesses say Etowa shouted and used abusive language, prompting Ganga, unable to bear the situation, to hang himself from a tree just 600 metres from their home.

Upon discovering his son, Etowa, overwhelmed by grief, returned home and took his own life by hanging from the veranda. Both bodies were recovered by Samuktala police around midnight.

Pari Kharia, wife of Etowa, said: “My husband would return home drunk every night, causing disturbances. Ganga always tried to reform him.

I never imagined he would take such a drastic step, and seeing it, his father also ended his life.”

Samuktala Police Officer-in-Charge Asim Majumdar confirmed that two cases of unnatural death have been registered and an investigation is underway.