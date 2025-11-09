Family disappears after leaving woman’s body at hospital

Alipurduar: Mystery shrouds Alipurduar District Hospital after a family allegedly fled, abandoning the body of a deceased woman when hospital authorities asked for identity documents to issue a death certificate. The body has remained unclaimed in the morgue for four days.

According to hospital sources, a woman named Sanjida Bibi (68) was admitted on November 5 with cardiac complications. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she died the next evening in the Critical Care Unit (CCU).

After her death, officials asked the family to submit a photo identity card—such as an Aadhaar or voter ID—for the death certificate. A relative, Javed Ali, told hospital staff they were going home to collect the documents, but they never returned. The phone number provided to the hospital has been switched off since then.

The hospital later informed the district police. Upon inquiry, it was found that no resident named Sanjida Bibi lives in Damanpur, the address given during admission, deepening the mystery surrounding her identity.

Speculation suggests the family may have gone into hiding because the deceased lacked valid identity papers.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Paritosh Mondal said: “The family’s disappearance after being asked for documents has made the matter suspicious. The body will be preserved for 14 days as per government rules, after which it will be cremated with the SDO’s permission. Police have been informed.” District Police Superintendent Y. Raghuvamshi said: “The matter is under investigation.”