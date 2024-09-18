Family brutally attacked over property dispute

MALDA: A housewife, her husband and their 16-year-old daughter were brutally attacked by a mob wielding bamboo sticks on Tuesday in Chanpur village under Mothabari Police Station. The assault, reportedly linked to a property dispute with a local resident, Tajamul Sheikh, occurred in broad daylight with numerous villagers as witnesses. Despite the severe beating of the woman along with her family, who was thrown onto the street, no one intervened.

The violence, filmed and shared widely on social media, has sparked outrage among netizens. A formal complaint had been filed at the Mothabari Police Station two days ago against the accused persons attempting to take over the house of the family forcefully which sparked the attack on Tuesday. The Mothabari police have commenced an investigation.

The husband of the attacked housewife said: “Tajamul Shaikh of our village wants to snatch our house and has been trying for months, so we went to the police. This enraged him and at least 6 to 7 persons attacked and wounded us. They want to pressurise us to lift the police complaint. “