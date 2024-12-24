Family assaulted after protesting stone-pelting

Siliguri: A family in Michael Madhusudan Colony, in Siliguri was assaulted by their neighbours on Sunday night after protesting against stone-pelting.

The incident occurred when local resident Dinesh Barman confronted his neighbours who were throwing stones at his house.

This escalated into a violent altercation, with the neighbours and their family members attacking Dinesh, his wife Kripa and their son Binoy with sharp weapons.

The family sustained serious injuries and their house was vandalised. Dinesh, fearing for his family’s safety, locked them inside the house and contacted the police. The police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station rushed the injured family members to the hospital.

On Monday, Dinesh filed a complaint with police against six individuals.

Dinesh said: “We have had some issues with the neighbours over the boundary wall for a long time. We also received numerous death threats from them.” The police

have started a probe.