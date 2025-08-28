Family alleges negligence after youth dies at RGMCH

Raiganj: Tension gripped Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital here in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night after the death of a youth who was admitted with injuries sustained in a road accident.

Soon after the death of the youth, identified as Arjun Sarkar (21), a resident of Dwipnagar in Raiganj, his relatives and locals gathered at the hospital premises and staged demonstrations alleging negligence in treatment. Police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the family has lodged a written complaint at the Raiganj Police Station against the doctors and staff on duty at the time of the incident.

Bijoy Sarkar, the brother of the deceased, said: “The motorbike which my brother was riding suddenly rammed into a roadside divider on Tuesday night at Debinagar, causing severe cut injury to his throat. He was rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. The treatment was delayed due to the absence of doctors. Other medical staff also did not provide timely treatment. So he died. We have lodged a complaint at the Raiganj Police Station, seeking punitive action against those responsible for the delayed treatment. A complaint has also been lodged with the Vice Principal of Raiganj Medical College”.

Biswasroy Sarkar, the Inspector Incharge of Raiganj Police Station, said: “On the basis of the complaint, we have started an investigation into the incident.”

Priyankar Roy, Vice Principal of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital, said: “We are investigating. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”