Families of Army Bravehearts mourn loss

Kolkata/Jaipur: Parents of the martyred Army Captain Brijesh Thapa expressed their profound pride in their son, who lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd), reflecting on his son’s legacy as a third-generation Army officer, recounted Brijesh’s lifelong aspiration to serve in the Indian Army, inspired by his father’s own service.



“I feel proud of my son,” remarked Colonel Thapa, speaking from Jing Tea Estate in Darjeeling’s Lebong. “In operations like these, there’s always risk, but the Army operates with dedication,” he said.

Brijesh Thapa, born on January 15, Army Day, demonstrated remarkable courage and dedication in his duties. His mother, Nilima Thapa, while proud of her son’s contributions to the nation, struggled with the immense loss. “He did so much for the country. But it’s a huge loss for us,” she said tearfully.

Echoing the sentiment of duty, Nilima emphasised the critical role of Indian Army personnel in safeguarding the nation. “Once they wear the uniform, duty comes first,” she affirmed.

His last communication with his family was on July 14, and news of his martyrdom was conveyed to his parents on Monday night. She said that Brijesh was the third generation Army officer from the family, with her father-in-law and husband having served in the force.

“He came home on leave in March,” she said, adding that Brijesh was bachelor.

Meanwhile, two villages in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district were in grief on Tuesday as news came in of the death of soldiers Bijendra and Ajay Singh in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

“It is a proud moment for all of us. Sepoy Ajay Singh has made the supreme sacrifice to defend the nation. At the same time, it’s a matter of grief that I have lost a friend who was like a brother to me,” said Pintu, a resident of Bhaisawata Kalan village.

Two of the four Army personnel killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir belonged to Jhunjhunu district. Sepoy Bijendra is from Dumoli Kalan village.

Ajay Singh’s kin Girwar Singh Naruka said the sepoy’s uncle also serves in the Army and is a recipient of the Sena Medal.

Another relative said Ajay Singh had joined the Army six years ago and got married in 2021. His father is a retired Army personnel, they said.

A local man said the mortal remains of Ajay Singh are expected to arrive in the village on Wednesday, but people have already started to visit his house to pay tributes to the fallen soldier.

In Dumoli Kalan village, Sepoy Bijendra’s cousin said they came to know about his death over the phone. The fallen soldier’s family said that Bijendra, who has two children, last visited his home in February this year. With agency inputs