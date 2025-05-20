‘Families forced to buy meds from private drug stores for free govt ambulance service’

Jalpaiguri: Allegations have emerged against some ‘Matrijaan’ ambulance drivers at Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital, accused of forcing patients’ families to buy medicines from select private drug stores in exchange for availing the free government ambulance service. The matter came to light on Monday when a patient’s family publicly raised the issue. ‘Matriyaan’ is a special free government ambulance service for expecting mothers and children.

Sources say this alleged nexus has been operating for some time, taking advantage of the closure of the hospital’s fair-price medicine counter after its licence expired. It is alleged that certain drivers are working with private pharmacies to earn commissions by redirecting patients away from free hospital-supplied medicines. Mohua Gope, Chairperson of the Patient Welfare Committee, said: “If such complaints are confirmed, strict action will be taken. No broker network tied to outside medicine shops will be tolerated within the hospital system.”

Sanjit Oraon, a tea garden worker from Angrabhasha in Dhupguri block, shared his experience: “My wife was discharged from the Mother and Child Care Centre after five days.

When I called the Matriyaan ambulance service, a driver named Gulzar arrived and took us to a pharmacy, insisting we buy medicines from there. I had to spend Rs 2,000 even though medicines should have been free.”

Kanak Kumar Rai, another attendant, said: “Over 40 per cent of the patients here are from rural areas. While the hospital provides free medicines, some drivers are misleading families to benefit private shops. This broker system must stop.”

Jaydeb Sarkar, a driver with the ambulance service, said: “We have been serving patients honestly for years. Since the fair-price counter closed, some individuals may be misusing the system.”

The Trinamool Ambulance Drivers’ Association has met hospital authorities and urged them to take immediate action to end this malpractice.