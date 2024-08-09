Families anxiously wait for news of relatives in Bangladesh

Jalpaiguri: Families in Jalpaiguri town and its suburbs are growing increasingly anxious as communication with their relatives in Bangladesh has become nearly impossible. With unreliable telephone and mobile network service and limited internet access, many are left relying solely on newspapers and television for news updates.



What started as a student movement against job quotas culminated in the collapse of the government in Bangladesh. The ongoing violence has heightened fears among those in Jalpaiguri with loved ones across the border.

In Mohant Para, Jalpaiguri, Rajesh Modak Chowdhury expressed his worry after relatives from Mirpur, Dhaka, recently visited. “My aunt, her son, daughter-in-law and two nephews came to visit. We enjoyed visiting places like Lataguri and Murti together. They returned to Bangladesh after the stay. However, on Monday, after seeing the escalating violence, none of us could sleep. Communication has now become impossible. We have no news of our relatives but have been constantly trying to contact them.”

Surojit Sen of Pandapara shared similar concerns: “I visited our ancestral home in Jessore just before the student protests began. My cousins live there but with the unrest spreading like wildfire. I have no way of knowing how they are coping with the present situation.”

Subhrendu Sarkar from Vivekananda Para is also worried: “My uncles live in Manikganj, Dhaka and my cousins work in the city. I’ve tried to contact them several times without success. There were unconfirmed reports that several houses in their village were torched. Right now, the only source of information we have is through TV and newspapers.”

This distress is widespread in Jalpaiguri, where many have roots in Bangladesh along with relatives. Many enjoy bonds owing to marriage with that country. Durgadas Sinha, a senior resident, noted, “With so many having relatives in Bangladesh, it’s only natural for them to be deeply concerned owing to the turmoil. We hope that peace and normalcy return soon.”