Falakata–Alipurduar traffic comes to halt as river diversions collapse

Alipurduar: Heavy overnight rainfall washed away two key river diversions on the Falakata–Alipurduar route, bringing all vehicular movement to a halt from Sunday morning.

The Sanjoy River diversion at Palashbari was completely swept away, while the Giria River diversion near Mejbil collapsed into two parts, cutting off direct connectivity between Falakata and Alipurduar. The disruption caused severe hardship for hundreds of candidates appearing for the SSC Class 11 and 12 teacher recruitment examinations in Alipurduar. With the road closed, many were forced to take a long detour via Falakata, Ghoksadanga, and Pundibari.

Sanju Malakar, an examinee from Falakata, recounted: “No vehicles were available. To reach Palashbari High School, my exam centre, I had to crawl along the railing of the damaged diversion bridge, risking my life.”

A four-lane highway is under construction on this stretch, with permanent bridges planned over several rivers. So far, only the Buritorsa River bridge has been completed. Temporary diversions with hume pipes across Sanjoy and Giria rivers, however, have repeatedly proven vulnerable to heavy rain.

Just two nights earlier, a massive crater had appeared on the Sanjoy diversion, halting traffic for over an hour.

This time, the diversion was entirely washed away, with river water flowing directly over the road.

Thousands of residents across Shisharguri, Mejbil, Kathalbari, Putimari Mor, and Palashbari remain stranded. Locals have voiced anger over the lack of immediate administrative response, though the National Highways Authority has promised repairs once water levels recede.