Falakata set to get modern LED streetlights

Alipurduar: In a major civic upgrade ahead of the festive season, Falakata town is set to receive modern LED streetlights at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

The project, undertaken by the municipality under the Green City Mission, had faced repeated delays in the past due to tender complications, but has now moved forward.

According to municipal sources, around 250 steel poles will be installed diagonally with 45-watt LED streetlights. The installation will cover key stretches, including Netaji Road to Thana Road and Mill Road, Park Road, and the route from College Para to Bala Torsha Bridge.

Alongside, approximately 1,400 LED streetlights of 35 watts each will be fitted across the lanes and bylanes of all 18 municipal wards, ensuring wider coverage and enhanced visibility throughout the town.

Falakata Municipality chairman Pradip Muhuri expressed satisfaction over the long-pending demand finally being met. “Residents had been urging for this for years.

After repeated attempts, we have succeeded.

The tender process has been completed, and the contractor has already been given the work order. With this, most areas of the town will soon be illuminated before Puja,”

he said.