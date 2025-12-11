Falakata: Rs 10.5 crore development projects to commence within a week

Alipurduar: Falakata is set for a major transformation, with development works worth nearly Rs 10.5 crore scheduled to begin within a week. The municipality has announced an extensive civic upgrade that includes road reconstruction, new drainage systems and installation of streetlights across all 18 wards.

Residents had long been demanding improved infrastructure and the municipality has now moved to address those concerns. With the tender process completed, work orders have been issued and contractors have been instructed to start all projects within seven days.

The development plan includes 27 paver block roads, 104 concrete roads and 44 drainage channels across the municipal area. Electrical upgrades will be carried out at 17 locations. In addition, guard walls will be constructed in vulnerable zones, and seating facilities for devotees will be installed at select religious sites. Falakata’s growth has received further support from the North Bengal Development department, which has sanctioned nearly Rs 2 crore for three major paver block roads. Municipality Chairman Abhijit Roy has thanked minister Udayan Guha for this assistance. Several additional roads will also be built under the Pathashree project.

Chairman Roy said: “The Chief Minister has introduced multiple projects to beautify Falakata. Responding to residents’ demands, we are beginning a major development drive. A total of 195 projects will start within a week. Our priority is to deliver better services to the people.” Mpost