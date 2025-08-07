Falakata robbery case: 4 held

Alipurduar: Police have solved a daylight robbery that occurred on June 18 at the house of a schoolteacher in Falakata town. The incident took place when the residents, Anupam Barman and his wife—of the Dulal Dokan area—were away at work. Taking advantage of the empty home, a gang broke the door and grill, looted gold and silver jewellery from the almirah, and fled.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Akhil Shah from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar. Based on his interrogation, three more suspects—Pappu Sahani and Akash Shah from Birpara and Pawan Roy from Narsinghpur in Falakata—were taken into custody. The investigation led to the recovery of 76.17 grams of gold and 860.21 grams of silver ornaments from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “The investigation is ongoing. All four accused will be produced before the court and taken into remand for further questioning.”