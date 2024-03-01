Falakata Police seize about Rs 2.5 cr worth brown sugar

In a major crackdown, the Falakata Police of Alipurduar District Police arrested five notorious brown sugar peddlers and seized 5.2 kg of illegal substances valued at around Rs 2.5 crore. A 16-wheeler lorry and a motorcycle were also seized. The police also recovered Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash from the arrested individuals.A large police force from Falakata Police Station was deployed on the National Highway in Dulal Dokan area of Ward 12 of Falakata on Friday, following information from confidential sources. The police had received advance information that a lorry with the number WB 65/E 2011 was being used to smuggle a large consignment of brown sugar. When the lorry stopped in front of Dulal Dokan around 10:30 am, the police acted swiftly.