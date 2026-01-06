Falakata: Man ends life after ‘receiving SIR hearing notice’

Alipurduar: A man reportedly committed suicide on Sunday evening after receiving a notice for a Special Investigation Review (SIR) hearing, his family said. Although his name appeared on the 2006 voter list, it had been removed from the draft voter list due to his absence in the 2002 records.

Nripen Ghosh (52), a sweet seller and resident of Badaitari under Chhoto Shalkumar Gram Panchayat, was found hanging from the veranda of his home by neighbours. He was rushed to Falakata Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Family sources said Ghosh, who had moved from Assam 28 years ago, was scheduled to appear for his SIR hearing on January 6. Following the removal of his name from the draft list, he was reportedly distressed.

“He was deeply troubled after his name was excluded. I tried to console him, but I stepped out briefly for urgent work. During that short time, this tragedy occurred,”

said his wife, Jyotsna Ghosh. On Monday, Trinamool Congress leaders visited the family. Falakata Panchayat Samiti president Subhash Chandra Roy said: “An innocent man lost his life due to the fear caused by the SIR notice. We stand with the family. Such incidents are unacceptable, and the BJP will face the consequences in the 2026 elections.”

Falakata BJP MLA Dipak Barman said: “We understand he faced financial difficulties. Any death is tragic, but linking it directly to the SIR notice is not accurate.”

Falakata Police Station IC Prasanta Biswas confirmed that a case of unnatural death has been registered and the body sent for post- mortem examination.