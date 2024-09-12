Falakata: Liquor worth Rs 10 lakh looted, 3 arrested

ALIPURDUAR: A liquor shop in Falakata was robbed on Tuesday night, with approximately Rs 10 lakh worth of liquor stolen. The incident occurred around 1 am when a group of 10 men overpowered the night guard, tying him up and broke into the shop. They loaded the stolen liquor into a mini truck and fled.



Falakata Police acted swiftly, recovering the stolen goods—about 100 crates—within two hours from an abandoned warehouse in Jaichandpur along the Dhupguri-Falakata state highway. Three suspects, Ranjit Barman, Abdul Aziz, and Mojibul Mohammad, were arrested and remanded to 10 days in police custody by the Alipurduar District

Court on Wednesday.

Jaigaon Additional Superintendent of Police, Manabendra Das spoke of the prompt police response. “The rapid action allowed us to recover the loot. We are still searching for the remaining suspects,” he stated.