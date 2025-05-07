Falakata emerges as North Bengal’s mushroom cultivation hub; exports reach Bhutan & Nepal

Alipurduar: With the active support of the district administration, Falakata has emerged as the leading hub for mushroom cultivation in North Bengal. Farmers across the block are now reaping the benefits of this high-demand, protein- and mineral-rich crop, not only within the region but also in neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan.

Currently, around 200 families in Falakata block are engaged in mushroom farming as an alternative livelihood option. On average, these villages produce between 800 to 1,000 kilograms of mushrooms daily, supplying markets in Kurseong, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jaigaon and beyond, based on demand.

The movement began in 2008, when a handful of farmers in Nabagram, under Jateshwar-2 Gram Panchayat, started cultivating mushrooms as a profitable alternative to traditional crops.

Today, 22 families in the village are fully dependent on mushroom cultivation for their livelihood.

Mushrooms are cultivated through a six-stage process: composting, spawning, casing, pinning, and cropping.

Local farmer Ashinath Barman shared: “We use cylinders — baskets used for cultivating mushrooms — each costing around Rs. 50. I currently operate with 1,200 such cylinders. Every year, my profits are nearly double the investment. I supply mushrooms to Darjeeling and Kalimpong, while my brother exports them to Bhutan.”

Another farmer, Ajit Barman, said: “I have three sheds with a total of 1,800 cylinders, producing around 300 quintals of mushrooms annually.”

Speaking on the initiative, Falakata BDO Anik Roy stated: “Not only Nabagram, but farmers from several nearby villages have taken up mushroom cultivation as an alternative crop. The demand is high, and the investment is minimal. This is not just promoting alternative farming but also creating sustainable employment in the region. The government is extending all possible support to the farmers. We hope even more farmers will join shortly.”