Falakata Block Trinamool Congress pushes for forest-based tourism dev

Alipurduar: Falakata Town Block Trinamool Congress leaders, led by their president, Shubhabrat Dey, presented a series of proposals to Forest minister Birbaha Hansda, aimed at bolstering forest-based tourism in Falakata and its surrounding areas. The meeting took place during Hansda’s visit to campaign for the Madarihat Assembly by-election, where she was accompanied by Mridul Goswami, vice-chairman of the North Bengal Development Board.

Among the proposals discussed were the revitalisation of Kunja Nagar — one of the most scenic tourist spots in the Dooars region — and the development of tourism infrastructure along the Saptana and Mujnai rivers. Plans include introducing boating facilities on these rivers, constructing tourist cottages along Mujnai, upgrading children’s parks in the town and establishing an archway to welcome visitors to Falakata. Trinamool Congress president Shubhabrat Dey emphasised the economic potential of these initiatives, highlighting the area’s rich natural resources. “If the land under the Forest department in Falakata is utilised, it will significantly boost the local economy. With the right support, forest-based tourism here could provide employment for many people,” Dey remarked.

Forest minister Hansda refrained from making direct comments on the proposals due to the model code of conduct in place for the by-election. However, she assured the gathering, saying: “I plan to visit Falakata in December to review these proposals firsthand and make a decision.”

The Falakata Block Trinamool Congress is optimistic that these initiatives, if approved, will restore the historical charm of Kunja Nagar and position Falakata as a prominent destination for nature and adventure tourism in the Dooars.