Fake voter card racket: One held from Siliguri

Siliguri: Delhi Police, in collaboration with Bhaktinagar police, arrested a man from Iskcon Mandir Road in Siliguri late Sunday night for his alleged involvement in a fake voter card racket. The accused, identified as Jayanta Barman, was arrested following an investigation into a Bangladeshi national caught with forged documents in Delhi.

A few days ago, Khokan Barua, a Bangladeshi national, was apprehended at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport with a fake voter card. Upon interrogation, Barua revealed that the counterfeit card was made in Siliguri. This led the police to Barman, who is believed to be part of the gang responsible for producing fake documents.

Acting on the information, a team from Delhi Police, with assistance from Siliguri Metropolitan Police, launched the operation leading to Barman’s arrest. He was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Monday and has been taken to Delhi on a five-day transit remand for further investigation.