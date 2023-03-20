Fake pvt school job racket busted, 1 held

raiganj: Raiganj police have busted a private school job racket operating in North Dinajpur district.



The racketeers have been collecting huge sums of money from unemployed youths with assurances of appointing them in non government schools run by an NGO.

Police have started a case and arrested one Ramjan Ali from Jagdishpur village under Raiganj police station.

The 25-year-old is believed to be the mastermind of the racket. He has been remanded to 3 days of police custody by a Raiganj court for investigations.

According to police, Ramjan Ali who is a resident of Barsoi in Katihar district of Bihar, along with his associates, set up a total of 90 free schools in almost a hundred villages of Raiganj and Karandighi blocks in North Dinajpur District in the name of Rural Child Research and Education Development Department.

They then collected Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh each from job aspirants of the area with assurances of jobs in the ‘free schools’.

All of the aspirants were given appointment letters a few months ago and engaged as teachers in these schools. They were to receive Rs 15,000 towards salary each month.

However, though months passed by the teachers didn’t receive their remunerations. This sparked suspicion.

The suspicion came true when the NGO members disappeared from the area and have been untraceable since February.

The teachers contacted various government agencies and finally realised that they had been cheated. On March 14, they lodged a complaint at the Raiganj police station.