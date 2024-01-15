Fake profile of DG Anuj Sharma found on Facebook

Kolkata: A fake profile of Director General (DG) of the state Armed Police (AP), Anuj Sharma was found on Facebook recently which has created an alarm among the police.



Sources informed that a fake Facebook profile of Anuj was created multiple times earlier as well. On Saturday, Anuj himself found the fake profile and informed the Bidhannagar City Police. He also posted the screenshot of the fake profile on Facebook and wrote: “Fake profile, Please ignore.”

Several people had reportedly received requests

from the said fake profile. According to sources, police have already started the process to delete the said fake profile. Police also have started a probe to track

the accused.