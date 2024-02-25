Fake police officer arrested

A fake police officer was arrested from Lake Town on Friday night. The accused identified as Anirban Mitra of Nagerbazar area was produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for four days.

According to police sources, Mitra was riding a motorcycle having a police sticker on its visor, towards Lake Town VIP Road along the Lake Town Link Road which is meant for one-way traffic movement towards Jessore Road.

At the end of the one-way road, Mitra was intercepted by a police officer and a civic volunteer. On being intercepted, the accused started misbehaving with the

police officer. When Mitra was asked to declare his identity, he claimed and showed an identity card of Kolkata Police where it was mentioned that he is a DC DD Proxy Agent.

As the on-duty traffic cop did not hear any sort of post in the police, he kept on questioning Mitra. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police was also contacted for verification. Later, it was found that the ID card was fake. Immediately, Lake Town Police Station was informed. Mitra was taken to the police station and grilled.

Later, he confessed that the card was fake and he used it to impersonate a policeman to show his power. However, police are probing to find out whether has committed any crime.