Fake passport racket: ED files supplementary chargesheet

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the fake passport case, naming six persons, including Indubhusan Halder.

The chargesheet, submitted before the special PMLA court at Bichar Bhavan, alleges that Halder, a resident of Chakdah in Nadia, and others tampered with documents required for passport issuance.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the modus operandi involved altering names and PAN numbers in passport applications. Using this method, at least 300 passports were allegedly procured, including a significant number for Bangladeshi nationals.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations as part of the probe, including the home of a Khardah-based businessman who had reportedly travelled to Bangkok around 900 times over 10 years.

Searches were also carried out at several shops that facilitated passport applications.

The racket surfaced last year after inputs from the Regional Passport Office (RPO). The case was first investigated by Kolkata Police, which arrested several individuals, including an India Post employee.

The Enforcement Directorate later took over the inquiry and arrested Azad Hussain alias Ajad Mallik alias Ahammed Hossain Azad, who was found to be a Pakistani national. Investigators allege Halder helped Azad obtain an Indian passport and suspect Halder’s involvement in the racket dates back to 2016.